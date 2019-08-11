Commissioner orders swift cleanliness arrangements on Eid

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Ali Sahu has directed all concerned departments for swift cleanliness arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha.

He ordered the waste management company, municipal corporation and district council to remain alert.

While presiding over a meeting regarding cleanliness arrangements here on Sunday, he said that the district administration officials would monitor the cleanliness condition in the field.

He directed officials to ensure cleanliness before and after Eid in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, while giving briefing to the commissioner, said that the city had been divided into 14 sectors, and the sector in-charges would be responsible for cleanliness in their respective areas.

He said that the administrative officials would also monitor all sectors, adding that machinery would be handed over to the sector in-charges Sunday night.

The DC said that people could get their complaints registered on 1139 Helpline number, adding that cash and commendatory certificates would be offered to workers over their performance. Shopping bags have been provided at special points while meal would be provided to the staff in the field.