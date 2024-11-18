Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Swift Resolution Of Legal Hurdles To Gwala Colony Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 06:35 PM

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan inspected the site of Gwala Colony near Jhal Chakian and directed officials to prioritize the resolution of legal hurdles hindering the colony's construction

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan inspected the site of Gwala Colony near Jhal Chakian and directed officials to prioritize the resolution of legal hurdles hindering the colony's construction.

Jahazeb Awan expressed concern over the severe sewerage issues faced by residents due to the presence of livestock in various areas.

He emphasized the urgent need to remove all animals from the city, stating that the excuse of not relocating livestock until the establishment of the Goala Colony was unacceptable.

The Commissioner warned that legal action would be taken against livestock owners whose animals are found roaming the streets. He also held a meeting with relevant officials to discuss the Gwala Colony project.

Accompanying the Commissioner on the inspection were Additional Commissioner Coordination Yasir Bhatti, Director Development Bilal Hassan, and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran.

