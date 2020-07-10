UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Orders To Ensure Availability Of Flour In Markets

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:28 PM

Commissioner orders to ensure availability of flour in markets

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed the officers of district administration to ensure the supply of wheat to flour mills and the availability of flour in markets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed the officers of district administration to ensure the supply of wheat to flour mills and the availability of flour in markets.

She stated this in a meeting held here on Friday to review the availability of wheat and flour in the division. Deputy Commissioners of all four districts, Deputry Director food department Anjum Sardar and other officers concerned were present in the meeting.

The meeting was told about the supply of wheat to floor mills according to provincial government policy and the availability of floor in the markets. The meeting was told that the ex-mill price of a 20 kg bag of flour has been fixed Rs 837 while the retail price has been fixed Rs 860 adding that ex-mill price of 10 kg bag is fixed at Rs.

419 and retail price is fixed Rs. 430.

The commissioner urged the officers to set up sale points at the district level to ensure the availability of flour at the fixed rates and to ensure wheat supply to flour mills on daily basis. She also directed the officers concerned to take strict action against the wheat and flour hoarders.

The deputy commissioners informed the meeting about functional and non-functional of flour mills and supply of wheat to mills besides taking measures for the availability of flour in the markets.

Later in the meeting, several important decisions were taken regarding the responsibilities of the TigerForce, including the services of Tiger Force for Eid-ul-Adha, Muharram and the possible floods.

Related Topics

Farah Sale Price Market All Government Wheat Muharram Flour

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood asks exporters of surgical mask ..

12 minutes ago

IHC seeks reply from interior ministry on petition ..

30 minutes ago

Inauguration Of Ten New Covid-19 Rapid Response Un ..

39 minutes ago

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

45 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits flour mill for provisio ..

1 minute ago

Russia Has No Spy-Mania, Unlike West - Kremlin Spo ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.