UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Orders To Expedite Work On Beautification Plan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:56 PM

Commissioner orders to expedite work on beautification plan

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq Wednesday directed the officials to expedite work on beautification plan of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq Wednesday directed the officials to expedite work on beautification plan of the city.

He directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and forest department to work on war-footing for remarkable increase of green core in the city and also planted shady trees on main city roads.

Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over meeting after paying visit to various parts of the city.

He ordered metropolitan corporation to continue crackdown against encroachment and wall-chalking on daily basis in the city.

About renovation of Damdama, Commissioner directed to complete it while functioning of canteen cafe and other recreational points as early as possible. He said that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

He directed Multan Development Authority (MDA) to construct gates at entrance of the city by keeping in view the culture of the city.

Giving briefing, Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that three plantation was made on large scale in the city. He said that the staff of metropolitan corporation and civil defence was being deputed at Old Shujabad road to end encroachment there.

He said that uniforms have been distributed among PHA and MWMC staffers.

Director MDA Nazeer Chughtai said that two gates would be built at old Shujabad road ad Rawan by-pass while tenders regarding this would be opened on March-18.

MD MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar, divisional forest officer Tariq Mahmood also gave briefing.

Related Topics

Multan Visit Road Nasir Shujabad

Recent Stories

Peshawar leading with 33 gold medals, Bannu, Marda ..

4 minutes ago

Agreement between OPEC+ essential for balanced mar ..

16 minutes ago

ECC  approves proposal for subsidized electricity

24 minutes ago

COVID-19 may take 5 days to show symptoms: Study

25 minutes ago

Citizens for deploying additional staff at PIMS ca ..

25 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar calls ca ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.