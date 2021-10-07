Commissioner orders to hold audit of fines collection by price magistrates

Commissioner has ordered to Deputy Commissioners of the division to hold audit of fines collected by Price Control Magistrates from start of the current year to till date

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner has ordered to Deputy Commissioners of the division to hold audit of fines collected by price Control Magistrates from start of the current year to till date.

According to official statement, performance of the magistrates would also be checked as well during said time period.

Special audit teams were directed to be constituted to do the job in effective manner, it was said.

Price magistrates would be held accountable in light of audit reports.

Deputy Commissioners of the four districts would submit reports on proposed audit at earliest as per the given notification.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Irshad Ahmed paid visit to Aam Khas Bagh, a local recreational place and witnessed its outside corners today.

Officials of Waste Management Company, Water and Sanitation Authority, Parks and Horticulture Authority accompanied him.

He was told on the occasion that about 200 ton garbage lifted from Wahdat Colony in past five days.

Irshad Ahmed asked the officers to hold field visits to learn about day-to-day matters of commoners.