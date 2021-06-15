UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Orders To Launch COVID-19 Awareness Campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday directed the Local Government departments to take practical steps for launching a comprehensive awareness campaign about anti-corona vaccination in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on vaccination against coronavirus at his office here.

The Commissioner Sukkur ordered the District Health Officers (DHO's) and police officials to jointly take measures for arranging single dose anti-corona vaccine for policemen.

