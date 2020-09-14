Commissioner orders to launch crackdown smog contributors

Commissioner Multan Division, Javid Akhtar Mahmood, directed departments concerned to launch a crackdown against those who add to smog by burning crops stubble or other sources

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Javid Akhtar Mahmood, directed departments concerned to launch a crackdown against those who add to smog by burning crops stubble or other sources.

Speaking at a meeting to review environment deptt progress, he ordered to seal factories which are causing environmental pollution after serving notices to their owners.

The Commissioner directed district regional transport authority (RTA) to challan smoky vehicles in coordination with traffic police.

Mahmood asked DCs to run anti smog campaign in their districts adding that environment deptt should play its effective role to end pollution in the air besides checking smog.

He directed to make district and divisional anti smog committees in this regard.