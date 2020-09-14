UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Orders To Launch Crackdown Smog Contributors

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:22 PM

Commissioner Multan Division, Javid Akhtar Mahmood, directed departments concerned to launch a crackdown against those who add to smog by burning crops stubble or other sources

Speaking at a meeting to review environment deptt progress, he ordered to seal factories which are causing environmental pollution after serving notices to their owners.

The Commissioner directed district regional transport authority (RTA) to challan smoky vehicles in coordination with traffic police.

Mahmood asked DCs to run anti smog campaign in their districts adding that environment deptt should play its effective role to end pollution in the air besides checking smog.

He directed to make district and divisional anti smog committees in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

