Commissioner orders to monitor demand & supply of edibles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner ordered to monitor demand and supply of edibles along with wheat purchase mechanism across the division.

Addressing a meeting arranged here Tuesday, Amir Khatak directed the subordinate staff to ensure display of price list at shops, and give warning to the merchants violating the order.

He got curious particularly about transport fares on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, saying that it must not overcharged by the transporters on the occasion.

Amir Khatak ordered to run anti-dengue drive on war-footing basis with informing people about hazard of mosquito-borne infectious disease.

He sought report on lands' occupation from revenue officers, as well as development on free- of- cost flour distribution among deserving strata of society.

He was informed that there was a clear reduction in the rush witnessed at flour distribution centres. In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners, concerned officers gave a detailed briefing to the chair.