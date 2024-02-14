Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday directed officers concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package to offer relief to the masses during the holy month.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates here, the divisional commissioner said that the provincial government has decided to officer maximum relief to masses in the holy month of Ramzan through providing quality commodities on subsidized rates. He said that the deputy commissioners of the division have notified several critical Bazaars.

He directed price control magistrates to improve performance and ensure their presence in the field for proper check and balance of commodities.