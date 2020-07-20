UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Orders To Prevent Transportation Orders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner orders to prevent transportation orders

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Sukkur Commissioner Shafique Mahesar on Monday ordered the Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to prevent wheat transportation from Sindh to Punjab or any other province.

The Commissioner ordered the DCs to set up vigilance check posts to stop wheat smuggling to other provinces, asking them to present their daily activity reports.

