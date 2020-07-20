Commissioner orders to prevent transportation orders

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Sukkur Commissioner Shafique Mahesar on Monday ordered the Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to prevent wheat transportation from Sindh to Punjab or any other province.

The Commissioner ordered the DCs to set up vigilance check posts to stop wheat smuggling to other provinces, asking them to present their daily activity reports.