Commissioner Orders To Reconstruct Dilapidated Roads In Kahuta

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal; has directed the authorities concerned to improve various dilapidated roads, particularly in Kahuta city areas

According to the spokesman, the commisioner during his visit to Kahuta also instructed the authorities concerned to complete the construction work of ongoing development projects in Kahuta city as soon as possible.

According to the spokesman, the commisioner during his visit to Kahuta also instructed the authorities concerned to complete the construction work of ongoing development projects in Kahuta city as soon as possible.

Mengal stressed that the purpose of launching public welfare projects is to provide relief to the people, adding that undue delay in completion of the construction work would not be tolerated.

The spokesman informed that Commisioner Mengal also visited Narr and gave instructions for removal of intrusions on different roads.

He said that Narr was rich in natural beauty and the roads would be improved to make it an attractive tourists spot.

Noor-ul-Amin further stated that promotion of tourism would also help to improve the living standards of local people.

