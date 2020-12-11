UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Orders To Register FIR Over Throwing Garbage In Park

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 01:20 PM

Commissioner orders to register FIR over throwing garbage in park

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered to register FIR against the citizen found involved in throwing garbage at ladies park Qadarpur Raan here on Friday.

In a directive issued, the commissioner has directed officers concerned to ensure best cleanliness arrangements at ladies park in order to restore recreational activities at the park for local people.

He also directed to start tree plantation campaign at the area under the prime minister's clean and green Pakistan vision.

He said that saplings and gross would be planted after leveling of the park.

He said that the park have more than three canal land where 1120 trees would be planted.

The local administration has started cleanliness work at the park by using heavy machinery while leveling work has also been started for tree plantation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Prime Minister FIR Best

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 28,585 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

14 minutes ago

Punjab bears maximum burden of deaths in past 24-h ..

14 minutes ago

QAU gets another mega water filtration plant

15 minutes ago

Three held with narcotics in sargodha

19 minutes ago

CTP collects Rs 40 mln fine from traffic rules vio ..

19 minutes ago

Eight dacoits arrested in faisalabad

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.