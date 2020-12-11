Commissioner orders to register FIR over throwing garbage in park

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered to register FIR against the citizen found involved in throwing garbage at ladies park Qadarpur Raan here on Friday.

In a directive issued, the commissioner has directed officers concerned to ensure best cleanliness arrangements at ladies park in order to restore recreational activities at the park for local people.

He also directed to start tree plantation campaign at the area under the prime minister's clean and green Pakistan vision.

He said that saplings and gross would be planted after leveling of the park.

He said that the park have more than three canal land where 1120 trees would be planted.

The local administration has started cleanliness work at the park by using heavy machinery while leveling work has also been started for tree plantation.