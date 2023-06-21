UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders To Setup Heat Stroke Counters In Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Sargodha Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed to set up special counters in all government hospitals in wake of heat wave and heat stroke in the light of ongoing advisory of Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

He gave these instructions in a meeting with the officers of the health department here on Wednesday.

The commissioner directed the chief executive officers (CEOs) health of all the four districts to ensure all arrangements including necessary medicines at heat stroke counters while doctors and other paramedical staff should also be available 24 hours in all hospitals.

Bhatti said that implementation of the heat wave management plan should be ensured in every case. He also directed the health officers to implement the Hepatitis Control Act 2018 and take disciplinary action against the violators.

