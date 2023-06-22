UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders To Setup Heat Stroke Counters In Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 03:01 AM

Commissioner orders to setup heat stroke counters in hospitals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Sargodha Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed to set up special counters in all government hospitals in wake of heat wave and heat stroke in the light of ongoing advisory of Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

He gave these instructions in a meeting with the officers of the health department here on Wednesday.

The commissioner directed the chief executive officers (CEOs) health of all the four districts to ensure all arrangements including necessary medicines at heat stroke counters while doctors and other paramedical staff should also be available 24 hours in all hospitals.

Bhatti said that implementation of the heat wave management plan should be ensured in every case. He also directed the health officers to implement the Hepatitis Control Act 2018 and take disciplinary action against the violators.

Related Topics

Heat Wave Sargodha 2018 All Government

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

3 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

3 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

3 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.