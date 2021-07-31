Commissioner orders to tighten noose around profiteers

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood has ordered to tighten noose around profiteers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood has ordered to tighten noose around profiteers.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Commissioner wrote letters to DCs of four districts of the division in which it was directed that performance of price magistrates be improved remarkably.

All district officials must take solid measures in bazaars and markets to relieve commoners, read the excerpt.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood said Punjab government had adopted zero tolerance policy against profiteers.

He asked DCs of the concerned districts to send commission mafia involved into increasing prices of household items into jail, adding that they didn't deserve for any concession.