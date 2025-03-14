Commissioner orders traffic signals installation, reviews projects in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Rana Aamir Kareem Khan reviewed plan for installation of traffic signals at Burewala Lorry Adda and Chungi No 5 as well as establishment of a Rehri [cart] Bazaar to relocate street vendors and ensure obstruction-free markets.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Vehari Umrana Tauqeer and Assistant Commissioner Burewala Malik Farooq Ahmed, he visited Burewala on Friday. He inspected the Awam Dost Counter, where essential commodities, including vegetables and fruits, were being provided at subsidised rates. Moreover, he ordered for redesigning Gol Chowk to enhance its aesthetic appeal.

The commissioner also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Burewala, where he inspected the emergency store’s stock records. Upon finding a shortage of blood pressure injections, he reprimanded the hospital staff and ordered Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmed to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner emphasized the government's commitment to controlling inflation during Ramadan and ensuring the implementation of official price lists through Price Control Magistrates. He also announced that traffic signals would soon be installed in Burewala to resolve the city’s traffic congestion. Furthermore, after the removal of encroachments, designated Rehri Bazaars will be established to relocate vendors, facilitating smooth pedestrian movement in marketplaces.

He assured that efforts were underway for the appointment of ENT surgeons and eye specialists at THQ Burewala to improve healthcare services.