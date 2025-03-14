Commissioner Orders Traffic Signals Installation, Reviews Projects In Burewala
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 03:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Rana Aamir Kareem Khan reviewed plan for installation of traffic signals at Burewala Lorry Adda and Chungi No 5 as well as establishment of a Rehri [cart] Bazaar to relocate street vendors and ensure obstruction-free markets.
Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Vehari Umrana Tauqeer and Assistant Commissioner Burewala Malik Farooq Ahmed, he visited Burewala on Friday. He inspected the Awam Dost Counter, where essential commodities, including vegetables and fruits, were being provided at subsidised rates. Moreover, he ordered for redesigning Gol Chowk to enhance its aesthetic appeal.
The commissioner also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Burewala, where he inspected the emergency store’s stock records. Upon finding a shortage of blood pressure injections, he reprimanded the hospital staff and ordered Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmed to investigate the matter and submit a report.
Speaking to the media, the Commissioner emphasized the government's commitment to controlling inflation during Ramadan and ensuring the implementation of official price lists through Price Control Magistrates. He also announced that traffic signals would soon be installed in Burewala to resolve the city’s traffic congestion. Furthermore, after the removal of encroachments, designated Rehri Bazaars will be established to relocate vendors, facilitating smooth pedestrian movement in marketplaces.
He assured that efforts were underway for the appointment of ENT surgeons and eye specialists at THQ Burewala to improve healthcare services.
Recent Stories
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talal lauds security forces for foiling Jaffar express terror attack, calls for national unity again ..6 minutes ago
-
PM meets footballer from Hangu, offers financial support, employment6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders traffic signals installation, reviews projects in Burewala6 minutes ago
-
Rain turns weather pleasant16 minutes ago
-
JUI leader among 3 injured in mosque's blast at Azam Warsak: DPO26 minutes ago
-
400-vehicle food convoy reaches Parachinar26 minutes ago
-
PFA seals two food outlets26 minutes ago
-
City’s iftar parties packed with devotees as dates offer warm welcomes36 minutes ago
-
Islamophobia can be combated by practicing true teachings of Islam: Ahsan Iqbal46 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers urge political unity to tackle national crises46 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation at Sahiwal coal-fired power plant: a step toward environmental sustainability1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 2 suspects, recover hashish in Kassowal1 hour ago