Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Traffic Signals Installation, Reviews Projects In Burewala

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Commissioner orders traffic signals installation, reviews projects in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Rana Aamir Kareem Khan reviewed plan for installation of traffic signals at Burewala Lorry Adda and Chungi No 5 as well as establishment of a Rehri [cart] Bazaar to relocate street vendors and ensure obstruction-free markets.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Vehari Umrana Tauqeer and Assistant Commissioner Burewala Malik Farooq Ahmed, he visited Burewala on Friday. He inspected the Awam Dost Counter, where essential commodities, including vegetables and fruits, were being provided at subsidised rates. Moreover, he ordered for redesigning Gol Chowk to enhance its aesthetic appeal.

The commissioner also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Burewala, where he inspected the emergency store’s stock records. Upon finding a shortage of blood pressure injections, he reprimanded the hospital staff and ordered Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmed to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner emphasized the government's commitment to controlling inflation during Ramadan and ensuring the implementation of official price lists through Price Control Magistrates. He also announced that traffic signals would soon be installed in Burewala to resolve the city’s traffic congestion. Furthermore, after the removal of encroachments, designated Rehri Bazaars will be established to relocate vendors, facilitating smooth pedestrian movement in marketplaces.

He assured that efforts were underway for the appointment of ENT surgeons and eye specialists at THQ Burewala to improve healthcare services.

Recent Stories

International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 ..

International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan

1 minute ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 airc ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln

16 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest i ..

Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gather ..

UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..

1 hour ago
 Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Gal ..

Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings bey ..

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools

2 hours ago
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

3 hours ago
 Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

3 hours ago
 Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creati ..

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan