Commissioner Orders Upgradation Of Muzaffarabad Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan paid a detailed visit to Muzaffarabad Park to inspect its current condition and directed departments concerned to address all issues on a priority basis, aiming to transform it into a true recreational space for the public.

He noted the lack of parking facilities and called for proposals to utilize nearby railway land to ease access for visitors. Expressing concern over illegal pathways cutting through the park, the Commissioner ordered their immediate closure, stating the park is for recreation, not as an alternate public route.

He also instructed authorities to take strict measures to prevent the movement of drug addicts and stray animals through these unauthorized routes.

To enhance safety and comfort, he issued a two-week deadline for the creation of a dedicated family area, ensuring a secure and peaceful environment for women and children. Additionally, he ordered the installation of more lighting, swings, and security cameras.

DG PHA Karim Bakhsh and other officials were present during the visit and briefed the Commissioner on current conditions and future improvement plans.

