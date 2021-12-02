Commissioner orders upgrading THQ hospital till Dec 31

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has directed the departments concerned to complete upgradation of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala till Dec 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has directed the departments concerned to complete upgradation of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala till Dec 31.

He issued the directions while chairing a meeting here at Commissioner's Office to review upgradation of the hospital.

He said that the hospital was being upgraded from 60 to 100 beds to provide the best treatment facilities to people of the area at their doorsteps.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, Director Development Dr. Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh, CEO Health Dr. Kashif Mehmood, DD Development Rana Tahir and officers of building department were also present.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner chaired a Divisional Development Working Party meeting and approved two schemes of Highways in district Chiniot, one scheme of Public Health Engineering each in Faisalabad and Jhang and one Highways scheme in district Toba Tek Singh.