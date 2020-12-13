UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Orders WASA To Introduce Quick Response Mechanism Against Complaints

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 02:30 PM

Commissioner orders WASA to introduce quick response mechanism against complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed WASA to introduce quick response mechanism in order to resolve the citizens complaints.

He said that practical steps were being taken to resolve the issues faced by the citizens despite limited resources under Punjab CM's masses relief vision.

Commissioner said that he believes on public feedback instead of government reports and departments performance was being judged on masses opinion.

Javed Akhtar took the notice of citizen's complaint at Rahimabad area regarding WASA and directed MD to address the issue immediately.

He appealed the citizens to avoid throwing shoppers, construction materials, old tyres or other into the sewerage lines to avert from any troubles. He said that as per WASA data, the main cause of the closure of sewerage lines is above said items.

Meanwhile, the WASA resolved the citizens complaint and also submit report with Commissioner office.

