Open Menu

Commissioner Organizes Special Event For Christian Pastors

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner organizes special event for Christian pastors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Sunday organized a special event for Christian pastors.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, administrative officers and the pastors of all the churches of Rawalpindi district attended the event.

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner said, "Pakistan belongs to all of us and everyone has equal rights in the country. The enemy forces of islam and Pakistan are trying to destroy our peace. We have to maintain unity in our ranks to defeat the evil designs of the enemy." Misunderstandings and negative propaganda of the enemies on social media lead to divisiveness, he added.

A WhatsApp group consisting of administrative officers and 40 Christian representatives has been formed to increase mutual communication, the Commissioner informed.

He directed the authorities concerned to immediately investigate if a malicious news is spread and take strict action against those promoting hatred in the society.

The work of repairing the roads of Dhok Syedan and other Christian communities has also been started, Liaquat Ali Chatta said adding, special centers had been established in Sadiqabad, Bani and Naseerabad areas for the welfare of the minorities.

The Station House Officers posted at the centers had been directed to provide all possible assistance to the local minority population, he said.

The centers would take special measures for law and order and security of the minorities at the local level, the Commissioner added.

The RPO on the occasion said that national unity is need of the hour, adding, "We all should make efforts to promote love and brotherhood." Punjab Police are making all-out efforts to protect the public, Syed Khurram Ali said and added, the purpose of this event is to establish an atmosphere of brotherhood in the region.

Pastor Pervaiz Sohail said that the message of peace is being spread at all level.

The administration is also providing the Christians a sense of security by visiting the churches, he added.

"The conspiracy to divide us will never succeed," Pastor Adil Gill said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab Minority Law And Order Social Media Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Lead Sunday Christian Event All WhatsApp Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

49 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

5 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

19 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

19 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

19 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan