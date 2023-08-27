Commissioner organizes special event for Christian pastors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Sunday organized a special event for Christian pastors.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, administrative officers and the pastors of all the churches of Rawalpindi district attended the event.

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner said, "Pakistan belongs to all of us and everyone has equal rights in the country. The enemy forces of islam and Pakistan are trying to destroy our peace. We have to maintain unity in our ranks to defeat the evil designs of the enemy." Misunderstandings and negative propaganda of the enemies on social media lead to divisiveness, he added.

A WhatsApp group consisting of administrative officers and 40 Christian representatives has been formed to increase mutual communication, the Commissioner informed.

He directed the authorities concerned to immediately investigate if a malicious news is spread and take strict action against those promoting hatred in the society.

The work of repairing the roads of Dhok Syedan and other Christian communities has also been started, Liaquat Ali Chatta said adding, special centers had been established in Sadiqabad, Bani and Naseerabad areas for the welfare of the minorities.

The Station House Officers posted at the centers had been directed to provide all possible assistance to the local minority population, he said.

The centers would take special measures for law and order and security of the minorities at the local level, the Commissioner added.

The RPO on the occasion said that national unity is need of the hour, adding, "We all should make efforts to promote love and brotherhood." Punjab Police are making all-out efforts to protect the public, Syed Khurram Ali said and added, the purpose of this event is to establish an atmosphere of brotherhood in the region.

Pastor Pervaiz Sohail said that the message of peace is being spread at all level.

The administration is also providing the Christians a sense of security by visiting the churches, he added.

"The conspiracy to divide us will never succeed," Pastor Adil Gill said.