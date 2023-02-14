Commissioner overseas for disposing of cases of overseas Pakistanis speedily

Commissioner Overseas Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas on Tuesday directed the divisional and district administrations to take appropriate steps for disposing of cases of overseas Pakistanis on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Overseas Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas on Tuesday directed the divisional and district administrations to take appropriate steps for disposing of cases of overseas Pakistanis on top priority basis.

Chairing a meeting here, he urged to deal with pending cases of overseas speedily for protection of their properties and other rights. A meeting would also be held next month to review progress in this regard and strict action would be taken over lethargy and carelessness, he added.

During meeting, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed apprised the overseas commissioner about redressal of problems of Overseas Pakistanis in the division.

She said that a one-window desk would be set up in all four districts of the division for guidance of overseas.

The applications of the overseas related to the district administration and police department were discussed thoroughly in the meeting.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner also visited Fish Market beneath Novelty Bridge and reviewed sanitation problem there.

She directed the district administration to take solid steps for permanent solution of sewerage related problems and said that cleaning operation should continue uninterruptedly.

She assigned task to the Metropolitan Corporation for improvement in overall look and cleanliness in the Fish Market.

Later, she also visited Municipal Library and reviewed the facilities available for visitors. She directed the library management to further improve the library condition and said that steps should be taken to purchase more books for book lovers.