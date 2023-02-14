UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Overseas For Disposing Of Cases Of Overseas Pakistanis Speedily

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Commissioner overseas for disposing of cases of overseas Pakistanis speedily

Commissioner Overseas Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas on Tuesday directed the divisional and district administrations to take appropriate steps for disposing of cases of overseas Pakistanis on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Overseas Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas on Tuesday directed the divisional and district administrations to take appropriate steps for disposing of cases of overseas Pakistanis on top priority basis.

Chairing a meeting here, he urged to deal with pending cases of overseas speedily for protection of their properties and other rights. A meeting would also be held next month to review progress in this regard and strict action would be taken over lethargy and carelessness, he added.

During meeting, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed apprised the overseas commissioner about redressal of problems of Overseas Pakistanis in the division.

She said that a one-window desk would be set up in all four districts of the division for guidance of overseas.

The applications of the overseas related to the district administration and police department were discussed thoroughly in the meeting.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner also visited Fish Market beneath Novelty Bridge and reviewed sanitation problem there.

She directed the district administration to take solid steps for permanent solution of sewerage related problems and said that cleaning operation should continue uninterruptedly.

She assigned task to the Metropolitan Corporation for improvement in overall look and cleanliness in the Fish Market.

Later, she also visited Municipal Library and reviewed the facilities available for visitors. She directed the library management to further improve the library condition and said that steps should be taken to purchase more books for book lovers.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Progress Market All Top Love

Recent Stories

White House Says in Close Contact With Moldova Aft ..

White House Says in Close Contact With Moldova After Alleged Destabilization Att ..

28 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for m ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for making arrangements to celebrat ..

32 seconds ago
 SEPCO recovery campaign full swing in Sukkur

SEPCO recovery campaign full swing in Sukkur

34 seconds ago
 SMBR visits Journalist Housing Colony Lahore

SMBR visits Journalist Housing Colony Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Building community resilience through all-inclusiv ..

Building community resilience through all-inclusive approach key to effectively ..

3 minutes ago
 45th board meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospita ..

45th board meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust held

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.