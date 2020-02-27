Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission reviews performance

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:27 PM

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Passand Khan Buledi chaired a meeting to review the performance of the commission here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Passand Khan Buledi chaired a meeting to review the performance of the commission here on Thursday .

The meeting was attended by the directors and officers of Overseas Pakistanis Commission. The purpose of the meeting was to review the performance of dealing officers and the steps taken by them to ensure resolution of the complaints.

Commissioner OPC said "Expeditious disposal of the complaints and problems of Pakistani expatriates is our top most priority and all the dealing officers must ensure the speedy disposal of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

" Passand Khan Buledi said that "We are utilizing all available resources as well technological advancements are being introduced to solve the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis. E-filing system is being introduced which will bring about the paradigm shift in the working and efficiency of the commission. Paperless working will lead to saving time, energy and public money,"he added.

He said that the monthly review meetings had helped restoring the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the commission.

All dealing officers briefed the chair regarding their working and performance.

