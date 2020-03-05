UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Reviews Performance Dealing Officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Passand Khan Buledi chaired a meeting to review performance of officers and the commission which was attended by directors and dealing officers of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

"Overseas Pakistanis are our true ambassadors and expeditious disposal of their complaints and problems is our topmost priority, all the dealing officers must ensure the speedy disposal of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis", said the commissioner OPC on Thursday.

The main purpose of the meeting was to review the performance of dealing officers and the steps taken by them to ensure resolution of the complaints.

Commissioner OPC Passand Khan Buledi said: "We are utilizing all available resourcesas well technological advancements are being introduced to solve the problems faced by theOverseas Pakistanis".

