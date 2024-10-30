Commissioner Oversees Ongoing Polio Vaccination Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday inspected various locations to oversee the ongoing polio vaccination campaign on the third consecutive day in the Sukkur. During his visit to Barrage Colony and surrounding areas, he evaluated the performance of polio teams actively administering vaccinations. He engaged with workers to assess the implementation of the micro-plan.
He praised the dedication of polio workers, who are diligently going door-to-door to vaccinate children under age of five.
He stressed the importance of parents ensuring their children receive the vital two drops of the vaccine. He reiterated that combating polio is a collective responsibility, urging the community not to neglect their roles in this crucial initiative.
To ensure the campaign’s success, he directed that all available resources be mobilized. The Divisional Commissioner emphasized the need for continued commitment to the vaccination efforts, underscoring that any lapse in this matter is unacceptable.
