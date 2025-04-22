Commissioner Paid Surprise Visit To KDA Kohat Offices Complex
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 10:00 PM
The Commissioner Kohat Division made an unannounced visit on Tuesday to the Kohat Development Authority (KDA) Offices Complex and inspected several government offices, where he expressed his anger over the absence of several officers and employees and issued instructions for immediate action
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Commissioner Kohat Division made an unannounced visit on Tuesday to the Kohat Development Authority (KDA) Offices Complex and inspected several government offices, where he expressed his anger over the absence of several officers and employees and issued instructions for immediate action.
He carefully inspected various government offices including the DC’s Office, education Department, Accounts, CAPRA, Excise, Water Management, Industry, Health, Arms License Section and Mines and Minerals. During the visit, reported by APP correspondent.
The Commissioner took strict notice of the absence of more than 10 employees including Excise Inspector, District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Health and directed the concerned officers to take immediate action.
He said that no negligence in the timely attendance of employees in government offices and provision of public services would be tolerated.
Such visits will continue in the future to redress public grievances and ensure office discipline, he added.
This initiative of the Commissioner is being described as an important step towards promoting accountability and better governance in government departments.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith harmony during Easter celebrat ..
Spain's royals to attend Pope Francis funeral: palace
IGP visits chamber of commerce, vows business-friendly policing
CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed and U&I garments
Court fines PTI defendants over delay in witness cross-examination
Gold hits record as Trump fuels Fed fears, Wall Street rebounds
Raouf Mazou, Amir Muqam discuss on ongoing repatriation of Afghan refugees
Pak Amb. meets former Egyptian minister
Abdul Basit inaugurates Women Center, Shelter Home, Help Line, Women Business Ba ..
Court issues notice on PTI’s request to shift protest case
ANF recovers 2600 kg of Opium from an Afghan national's shipment
ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ranging address
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith harmony during Easter celebrations49 seconds ago
-
IGP visits chamber of commerce, vows business-friendly policing53 seconds ago
-
Court fines PTI defendants over delay in witness cross-examination56 seconds ago
-
Raouf Mazou, Amir Muqam discuss on ongoing repatriation of Afghan refugees13 minutes ago
-
Pak Amb. meets former Egyptian minister13 minutes ago
-
Abdul Basit inaugurates Women Center, Shelter Home, Help Line, Women Business Bazaar13 minutes ago
-
Court issues notice on PTI’s request to shift protest case13 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 2600 kg of Opium from an Afghan national's shipment13 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ranging address23 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awards ceremony on April 2323 minutes ago
-
19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered28 minutes ago
-
By-election schedule announced for PP-5228 minutes ago