Commissioner paid surprise visit to KDA Kohat Offices Complex

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Commissioner Kohat Division made an unannounced visit on Tuesday to the Kohat Development Authority (KDA) Offices Complex and inspected several government offices, where he expressed his anger over the absence of several officers and employees and issued instructions for immediate action.

He carefully inspected various government offices including the DC’s Office, education Department, Accounts, CAPRA, Excise, Water Management, Industry, Health, Arms License Section and Mines and Minerals. During the visit, reported by APP correspondent.

The Commissioner took strict notice of the absence of more than 10 employees including Excise Inspector, District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Health and directed the concerned officers to take immediate action.

He said that no negligence in the timely attendance of employees in government offices and provision of public services would be tolerated.

Such visits will continue in the future to redress public grievances and ensure office discipline, he added.

This initiative of the Commissioner is being described as an important step towards promoting accountability and better governance in government departments.

