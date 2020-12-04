UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Paid Surprise Visit To RMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Commissioner paid surprise visit to RMC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood here on Friday paid a surprise visit to Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) and inspected the entire premises.

He visited various offices and sections of RMC and expressed his displeasure over the rusted cupboards, broken furniture, irregularities in office records and bad cleanliness conditions of kitchen and bathrooms there.

The Commissioner directed the concerned officials to take special care of visitors and make comfortable seating arrangements for them as the salaries of government officials are paid from the taxes of the public.

He said that the non-availability of comfortable seating in government offices was injustice with the people. He also directed the concerned officials to maintain up-dated office record and action would be taken on negligence in this regard.

Chief Officer MC Ali Abbas Bukhari and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi From Government

Recent Stories

AJK President briefs envoys of OIC member states a ..

56 minutes ago

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

2 hours ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

2 hours ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

2 hours ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.