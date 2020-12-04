Commissioner paid surprise visit to RMC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood here on Friday paid a surprise visit to Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) and inspected the entire premises.

He visited various offices and sections of RMC and expressed his displeasure over the rusted cupboards, broken furniture, irregularities in office records and bad cleanliness conditions of kitchen and bathrooms there.

The Commissioner directed the concerned officials to take special care of visitors and make comfortable seating arrangements for them as the salaries of government officials are paid from the taxes of the public.

He said that the non-availability of comfortable seating in government offices was injustice with the people. He also directed the concerned officials to maintain up-dated office record and action would be taken on negligence in this regard.

Chief Officer MC Ali Abbas Bukhari and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.