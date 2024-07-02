Commissioner pays homage to late XEN

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over

the sudden death of XEN Public Health Engineering Engr Rana Muhammad Ali a few days ago.

In his condolence message, he said Rana Ali was a dedicated officer who sacrificed his life

while performing his duties.

It is pertinent to mention that late XEN Muhammad Ali died after falling into a disposal pit and

succumbed to injuries during an inspection on Saturday.