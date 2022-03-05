Commissioner pays surprise visit to DC, AC, LRC in Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal paid a surprise visit to the office of Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday and checked the attendance of officers and staff of the office.

The commissioner Zafar Iqbal along with Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Mehtab Wasim Azhar also visited other offices.

Showcause notice was issued to Assistant Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan for being absent from office and further action was also ordered.

He ordered to suspend all the staff of the Assistant Commissioner's office on public grievances.

The commissioner also visited the Land Record Center and reviewed the quality of services.

He took notice of indiscipline of staff of the centre and ordered action against the officials concerned.

The commissioner directed Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Barrister Bilal Saleem to listen to the grievances of complainants at Land Record Center. The commissioner said that problems of people should be resolved properly in government offices.

The officers should follow the official timings. The chief secretary has directed that district and tehsil officers should spend two hours in the morning for holding direct meetings with the people. He affirmed that action will be taken against the indisciplined and negligent staff without any discrimination.