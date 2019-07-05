Commissioner pays surprise visit to DHQ hospital

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

Commissioner Sahiwal division, Nadeem-ur-Rehman on Friday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal division, Nadeem-ur-Rehman on Friday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

During the visit, the commissioner inspected the facilities being provided to the ailing humanity in the hospital.

Nadeem took serious notice for not functioning of air condition and fans in medical ward and ICU and directed the hospital administration to resolve this issue.

On this occasion, he visited different wards of the hospital, met with patients and inquired after the health of patients.

Commissioner also checked the attendance of hospital staff and stock of medicines in the hospital.

Provision of basic healthcare facilities to people at their doorsteps was the topmost priority of PTI government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he said.

