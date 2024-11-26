Commissioner Pays Surprise Visit To DHQ Parking Stands
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Taking notice of public complaints of overcharging at the parking stand of Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan paid a surprise visit to the hospital in the guise of the common citizen.
The contractor’s staff also collected Rs50 from the commissioner, who was in a private car, contrary to the prescribed parking fee.
The commissioner expressed his strong anger over the overcharging by the contractor. On the orders of the commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem and MS Dr. Mushtaq Bashir Akif personally reached the spot and initiated proceedings to lodge a case against the contractor with the police station concerned for overcharging and termination of the contract. The commissioner said that overcharging in the name of parking from patients visiting the hospital and their relatives will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
