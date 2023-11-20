Open Menu

Commissioner Pays Surprise Visit To Rural Health Center, Basic Health Unit

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider paid a surprise visit to Rural Health Center Halani, Rural Health Center Mehrabpur and Basic Health Unit Bandhi and inspected the health facilities being provided to patients and also viewed the sanitation situation of hospitals

The commissioner expressed anger toward the hospital administration over the bad sanitation situation at Rural Health Center Mehrabpur and directed the Medical Superintendent to improve sanitation conditions as early as possible.

He also directed to provision of better health facilities to patients at the hospital.

The Commissioner instructed District Health Officer Naushehro Feroze to visit Rural Health Center Mehrabpur and take steps for improvement in sanitation and administrative situation and a report in this regard shall be sent to the Commissioner's office.

During the visit to the Basic Health Unit Bandhi, the Commissioner expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements done at the hospital.

He also directed hospital administration for the provision of better health facilities to admitted and visiting patients.

