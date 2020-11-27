Commissioner pays surprise visit to Sahulat bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan on Friday paid surprise visit to the Sahulat bazaars to check the availability and quality of essential commodities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan on Friday paid surprise visit to the Sahulat bazaars to check the availability and quality of essential commodities.

The commissioner found absent Azhar Incharge Sahulat bazaar, Millat Road and orders for his immediate suspension He also visited Sahulat bazaar in Riaz Shahid Chowk and checked the availability and quality of essential commodities.

He directed that there should be no shortage of edible items in the Sahulat bazars in line with the public expectations and the in-charges should be present till the closing of the bazars.The senior officer checked the quality vegetables and fruits and price lists.

He expressed displeasure over the presence of some substandard items at a stall and urged the in-charges for removing these items immediately.

He said that the concerned in-charge would be held responsible if any complaint was received from the Sahulat bazar about the sale of substandard items.

The commissioner was informed that availability of essential items were being ensured and monitoring of the bazaars was being carried out by the concerned officers.

He was informed that the bidding process was also being monitored in the fruits and vegetable market.

The commissioner said that no one would be allowed to exploit the consumers.