UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Pays Surprise Visit To Sahulat Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner pays surprise visit to Sahulat bazaar

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan on Friday paid surprise visit to the Sahulat bazaars to check the availability and quality of essential commodities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan on Friday paid surprise visit to the Sahulat bazaars to check the availability and quality of essential commodities.

The commissioner found absent Azhar Incharge Sahulat bazaar, Millat Road and orders for his immediate suspension He also visited Sahulat bazaar in Riaz Shahid Chowk and checked the availability and quality of essential commodities.

He directed that there should be no shortage of edible items in the Sahulat bazars in line with the public expectations and the in-charges should be present till the closing of the bazars.The senior officer checked the quality vegetables and fruits and price lists.

He expressed displeasure over the presence of some substandard items at a stall and urged the in-charges for removing these items immediately.

He said that the concerned in-charge would be held responsible if any complaint was received from the Sahulat bazar about the sale of substandard items.

The commissioner was informed that availability of essential items were being ensured and monitoring of the bazaars was being carried out by the concerned officers.

He was informed that the bidding process was also being monitored in the fruits and vegetable market.

The commissioner said that no one would be allowed to exploit the consumers.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Road Sale Price Market From

Recent Stories

IMF, World Bank termed colonial institutions: Mian ..

5 minutes ago

Anti polio drive from Nov 30th

1 minute ago

Indonesia reports 5,828 newly-confirmed COVID-19 c ..

1 minute ago

Khalid Khurshid will be the next Gilgit-Baltistan ..

12 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed Cybercri ..

6 minutes ago

Sheesha center raided in housing society; 10 arres ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.