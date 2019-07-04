Commissioner pays surprise visit to shelter home at Data Darbar

Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi paid a surprise visit of Data Darbar Panahgah (shelter home) and had breakfast with the boarders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi paid a surprise visit of Data Darbar Panahgah (shelter home) and had breakfast with the boarders.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saleha Saeed also accompanied him and briefed him the facilities being provided to the needy persons staying at the Panahgah.

The commissioner checked the quality of food, sleeping beds and main hall of the Panahgah. He talked to the boarders and said that Panahgah was a great facility for the poor people in the city. He said that standard and services at the Panahgah would be maintained.

Later, he checked the entry register, security and cleanliness conditions at the facility. He expressed satisfaction on the quality of food.