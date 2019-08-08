Commissioner pays surprise visit to Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Shorkot and Ahmedpur Sial.

He planted saplings, inspected hospital and met with people to get updates about erosion by the River Chenab.

He said that efforts were being made to make the division clean and green as per the vision of the CM Punjab by getting 100 per cent target of tree plantation.

He said every person should plant minimum one sapling and care it for its proper growth.

The commissioner visited THQ hospital Ahmedpur Sial and reviewed its cleanliness and security. He checked medicines stock and attendance of the staff.