Commissioner Pays Surprise Visits To Parks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 01:20 PM

Commissioner pays surprise visits to parks

MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Ali Sahu paid a surprise visit to Bagh Langay Khan and Aam Khas Bagh parks here on Sunday.

The Commissioner gave a one-week deadline to improve the condition of Bagh Langay Khan park.

He said that Aam Khas bagh was an old park and ordered early steps of its renovation.

He also ordered functioning of lights at all parks during night time to facilitate visitors.

He directed the parks administration to take practical steps to improve the condition of parks.

He also directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to clear utility bills by improving its recovery targets.

