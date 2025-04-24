Open Menu

Commissioner Pays Surprise Visits To THQ Bhagtanwala

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Commissioner pays surprise visits to THQ Bhagtanwala

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzab Awan on Thursday visited the tehsil headquarters hospital

Bhagtanwala and Government Associate College for Women.

During his visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, the commissioner reviewed

various departments, including emergency ward, laboratory, and medicine supply.

He interacted with patients to inquire about their experiences and directed the hospital

administration to ensure the provision of medical facilities.

Later, the commissioner visited the Government Associate College for Women and

inspected classrooms, laboratories, and the library.

The commissioner met with faculty and students, discussing quality of education

and infrastructure.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

6 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

15 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

15 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

15 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

15 hours ago
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

15 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

15 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

16 hours ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

16 hours ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

16 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk ..

Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan