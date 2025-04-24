Commissioner Pays Surprise Visits To THQ Bhagtanwala
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzab Awan on Thursday visited the tehsil headquarters hospital
Bhagtanwala and Government Associate College for Women.
During his visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, the commissioner reviewed
various departments, including emergency ward, laboratory, and medicine supply.
He interacted with patients to inquire about their experiences and directed the hospital
administration to ensure the provision of medical facilities.
Later, the commissioner visited the Government Associate College for Women and
inspected classrooms, laboratories, and the library.
The commissioner met with faculty and students, discussing quality of education
and infrastructure.
