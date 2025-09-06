Open Menu

Commissioner Pays Tribute To Armed Forces On Defense Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner pays tribute to armed forces on Defense Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar on Saturday paid glowing tribute to Pak armed forces on the occasion of Defense Day and recalled their unprecedented courage and sacrifices in defense of the country.

According to a spokesperson,DC said that September 06 was observed as a day to honor defenders of the nation who thwarted aggression and protected Pakistan with bravery.

He highlighted the events of the 1965 war and said that Pak forces faced an enemy six times larger but defeated their designs and turned the tide of battle with extraordinary valor.

He said that the martyrs and war veterans sacrificed their lives and shed their blood to make the homeland invincible.

He said that sacrifices of Pak army were a shining chapter in the national history and their victories in every battle have inflicted irreparable losses to the enemy.

Defense of the homeland was an integral part of our faith and the entire nation stands united with its armed forces in the spirit of patriotism and commitment,he added.

