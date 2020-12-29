Commissioner pays tribute to frontline workers against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has paid rich tributes to frontline workers who have been engaged in saving lives of the people against coronavirus adding that doctors, paramedical staff and technicians are playing commendable role in this regard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has paid rich tributes to frontline workers who have been engaged in saving lives of the people against coronavirus adding that doctors, paramedical staff and technicians are playing commendable role in this regard.

The Commissioner paid tributes to doctors, paramedics, technicians and others at a ceremony of handing over protective gear to frontline workers against COVID-19 of Government Hospital Hyderabad here on Tuesday. These protective gears have been donated by different non-governmental organizations including Thar Deep Rural Development Programme.

The Commissioner on the occasion appealed to the world community to provide vaccines against COVID-19 also to frontline workers of Pakistan so that they could gear up their activities against pandemic.

He said Hyderabad is possessing the status of the gateway of Sindh and the patients from other districts of the province also prefer to get their medical treatment from the hospitals of this city therefore the health institutions are bearing great pressure in this regard.

He emphasized upon the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures in order to save themselves from pandemic. If the people continued to follow SOPs, the spread of the virus could be restricted, he said and informed that rapid response teams of the health department are working round the clock to provide assistance to the people against pandemic.

Among others, the Deputy Director General Health Department Dr. Abdul Sattar Chandio also addressed the participants of the ceremony.