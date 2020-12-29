UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Pays Tribute To Frontline Workers Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:24 PM

Commissioner pays tribute to frontline workers against COVID-19

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has paid rich tributes to frontline workers who have been engaged in saving lives of the people against coronavirus adding that doctors, paramedical staff and technicians are playing commendable role in this regard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has paid rich tributes to frontline workers who have been engaged in saving lives of the people against coronavirus adding that doctors, paramedical staff and technicians are playing commendable role in this regard.

The Commissioner paid tributes to doctors, paramedics, technicians and others at a ceremony of handing over protective gear to frontline workers against COVID-19 of Government Hospital Hyderabad here on Tuesday. These protective gears have been donated by different non-governmental organizations including Thar Deep Rural Development Programme.

The Commissioner on the occasion appealed to the world community to provide vaccines against COVID-19 also to frontline workers of Pakistan so that they could gear up their activities against pandemic.

He said Hyderabad is possessing the status of the gateway of Sindh and the patients from other districts of the province also prefer to get their medical treatment from the hospitals of this city therefore the health institutions are bearing great pressure in this regard.

He emphasized upon the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures in order to save themselves from pandemic. If the people continued to follow SOPs, the spread of the virus could be restricted, he said and informed that rapid response teams of the health department are working round the clock to provide assistance to the people against pandemic.

Among others, the Deputy Director General Health Department Dr. Abdul Sattar Chandio also addressed the participants of the ceremony.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Thar Hyderabad From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Croatian Prime Minister Says Quake Made Center of ..

1 minute ago

UK Think Tank Says Most Firms Could Afford Switch ..

1 minute ago

Urban areas of Sindh destroyed due to PPP's corrup ..

1 minute ago

CTP launch anti-encroachment operation

1 minute ago

Almost 170 Terrorists Operating in Egypt's Sinai G ..

3 minutes ago

European Union Condemns China for Unfair Trial of ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.