Commissioner pays tribute to martyrs on Air Force Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has paid glowing tribute to the martyrs and valiant armed forces of Pakistan, stating that their courage and sacrifices have made the country’s defence invincible.

In his message on Defence Day and Air Force Day, the Commissioner said that September 6 is observed to honor the bravery and resilience of Pakistan’s armed forces who, during the 1965 war, defeated an enemy six times larger, setting a historic example of determination and national unity.

He emphasized that the martyrs and ghazis of the nation offered their lives to protect the homeland, etching a shining chapter in Pakistan’s history.

Speaking on Air Force Day, Raja Jahangir Anwar highlighted the unmatched valor and commitment of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). He said the sacrifices of PAF martyrs would be eternally remembered, as they laid down their lives in the line of duty to defend the nation’s airspace.

The Commissioner praised the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, under which the Pakistan Air Force emerged as a modern and professional institution, on par with any air force in the world.

Recalling the 1965 war, he noted that the gallantry of PAF officers and jawans remains a glorious part of national history. He also lauded the Air Force’s decisive role in counterterrorism operations, including Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsous, which elevated Pakistan’s stature on the global stage.

Commissioner Anwar further stated that the professional excellence, leadership, and combat readiness of the PAF are a testament to its ability to defeat any threat. He expressed full confidence in the Air Force’s continued role in safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and aerial borders with the same spirit and resolve.