Commissioner pays tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta on Thursday strongly condemned the incidents of May 9 and paid rich tribute to sacrifices rendered by martyrs of the Pakistan Army for defending the motherland.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony connecting with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI).

He said that "We are living in a peaceful and free land due to the sacrifices of the martyrs", adding the martyrs of Pakistan forces, Police and other security agencies had sacrificed their lives for the survival of the country.

Chatta said that the whole nation stood with Pakistan Army and would continue to protect the dignity and respect of Martyrs till their last breath.

President RCCI Saqib Rafique and representatives of trade associations also shed light on the sacrifices of martyrs and renewed their pledge for the safety and prosperity of the country.