Commissioner pays tributes to Aslam Azad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has paid rich tributes to the services of eminent anchor person and journalist Aslam Azad in the field of media adding that his services will be long remembered.

The Commissioner paid such tributes while offering condolences with Mehran Khan the son of late Aslam Azad here at the deceased's residence on Thursday.

Expressing sympathies with Mehran Khan, the Commissioner remarked that the death of Aslam Azad has created gap in the field of media which could take time to bridge. He on behalf of the administration offered full cooperation to the deceased son and offered fateha for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.