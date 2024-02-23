Open Menu

Commissioner Pays Visit To Children Complex To Review Healthcare Facilities

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner pays visit to Children Complex to review healthcare facilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Newly deputed Commissioner Multan Division, Marryam Khan after assuming the office on Friday paid a visit to Children Complex to review the health facilities being extended there.

She inspected old and new emergency wards and inquired about the health of the patients and asked their attendants about the healthcare facilities in the health facility.

She directed the administration to upgrade inn and waiting areas for the attendants adding that it was the only hospital for kids in South Punjab where hundreds of patients were being cured on daily basis.

She checked the stock of medicines too.

The commissioner stated that the Punjab Government was taking practical steps to extend basic healthcare facilities to the public.

Dean Children Complex, Dr Kashif Chishti briefed her in length about the hospital.

MS Dr Kamran Asif and Director Development, Rubina Kausar were present on the occasion.

APP/mjk

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit

Recent Stories

HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, ..

HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, up 47%, with a focus on Agricu ..

8 minutes ago
 Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Ma ..

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts

1 hour ago
 Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

2 hours ago
 New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

4 hours ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

4 hours ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

4 hours ago
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

5 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

17 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan