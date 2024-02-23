Commissioner pays visit to Children Complex to review healthcare facilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Newly deputed Commissioner Multan Division, Marryam Khan after assuming the office on Friday paid a visit to Children Complex to review the health facilities being extended there.

She inspected old and new emergency wards and inquired about the health of the patients and asked their attendants about the healthcare facilities in the health facility.

She directed the administration to upgrade inn and waiting areas for the attendants adding that it was the only hospital for kids in South Punjab where hundreds of patients were being cured on daily basis.

She checked the stock of medicines too.

The commissioner stated that the Punjab Government was taking practical steps to extend basic healthcare facilities to the public.

Dean Children Complex, Dr Kashif Chishti briefed her in length about the hospital.

MS Dr Kamran Asif and Director Development, Rubina Kausar were present on the occasion.

