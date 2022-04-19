UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Pays Visit To City

April 19, 2022

Commissioner pays visit to city

Commissioner Ehsan Bhutta on Tuesday visited educational institutions, child protection bureau, under construction projects, rural mall, Ramzan bazaars, wheat procurement centers, Headmarala and basic health center

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Ehsan Bhutta on Tuesday visited educational institutions, child protection bureau, under construction projects, rural mall, Ramzan bazaars, wheat procurement centers, Headmarala and basic health center.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Rauf Mahar, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Murtaza, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Wattoo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Solid Waste Management Company Khalid Goraya, and officials of relevant departments were also present.

The commissioner directed Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Murtaza to pay special attention to discipline during school visits and ensure its implementation.

Later, he inspected a construction work on water supply and park construction project in Mianpura.

During his visit to the Child Protection Bureau, the commissioner reviewed facilities being provided to the children.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also visited the Children and Women Park in Model Town and inspected facilities in it. He directed CO-Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Wattoo that all parks should have proper lighting arrangements and washrooms should have proper water and sanitation system.

During his visit to Gujranwala Government City Higher Secondary School No. 2, Zafarwal Road, Sialkot, the commissioner directed DO Secondary education Ayub Qazi to focus on improving cleanliness in schools.

The commissioner also visited the Dehi Markaz Maal, Bharath Boath and checked facilities provided to complainants while he also visited Ramzan bazaars and reviewed quality, quantity and prices of food items.

Later, the commissioner also visited the Headmarala where irrigation department officials briefed himabout the flood protection plan.

