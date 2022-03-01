Commissioner pays visit to educational institutions to review facilities

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed on Tuesday visited Govt Nusrat-ul-Islam High School and Govt Post Graduate Civil Lines College to review facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that new blocks should be proposed in the school college in the next development programme (ADP) . He informed that water filtration plants would be installed in the College through Public Private Partnership.

The Commissioner said that the dream of development cannot be realized without reforms in the field of education.

The Commissioner inquired about the Corona Vaccination status from the students and also inspected the classrooms and educational facilities in it.

Dr Irshad also urged the teachers to enhance their skills and enlighten the new generation with latest knowledge through modern teaching methods. Basic facilities are being provided in all government schools including new classrooms and laboratories.

Education department officials also gave a briefing on the occasion.

Later Commissioner Multan also planted saplings.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Khan was also present.

