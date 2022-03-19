UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Pays Visit To Fruit, Vegetable Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner pays visit to fruit, vegetable market

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, paid visit to fruits and vegetable market and keryana stores to check the rates here on Saturday.

He also checked the auction process of potatoes, onion and other vegetables and ordered impressive campaign regarding wholesale points.

He said that the divisional administration was trying to provide fruits and vegetables to the citizens on controlled rates.

Dr Irshad Ahmed said that commodities would be available to citizens on cheaper rates in Ramadan bazaars.

He warned the monitoring of commodities would be ensured during month of Ramadan and mafia involved in artificial inflation will be dealt with iron hands.

He further said that cheap supply from the markets was being maintained to avert the citizens from inflation.

Cheaper wholesale points have been set up across the division while DC counters of all commodities including sugar and flour were also set up.

Nutters have also been set up. The administration is delivering a single grain of government sugar to the citizens.

The people have got direct relief from the cheap supply to the markets. Citizens could buy cheap and quality fruits and vegetables from wholesale points.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood and Assistant Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari were present.

