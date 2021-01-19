UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Pays Visit To Nishtar Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:11 PM

Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhter Mahmood, visited Nishtar hospital to inspect different ongoing projects here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhter Mahmood, visited Nishtar hospital to inspect different ongoing projects here on Tuesday.

He directed to accomplish projects timely and ensure transparency in material used.

He said that extending best healthcare facilities equipped with latest instruments was priority of the government.

He went to Lecture theatres (LTs) complex and pharmacy warehouse.

Briefing the Commissioner, Nishtar Medical University Acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood informed that in phase-I of Cancer hospital, Rs 650 million will be utilized on installation of Linear Excellator adding that a five storey building will be constructed.

About LTs complex, he stated it was being built with Rs 390m which would be completed by June this year.

More students will be accommodated after construction of the LTs, he said.

Medicines Warehouse will be having four storey building, the VC concluded.

