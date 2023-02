Commissioner Peshawar among 48 high ranking officers transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday made a major reshuffle in provincial bureaucracy ordered and transferred 48 high-ranking officers from grade 18 to 20.

A notification issued here said that commissioners Peshawar, Mardan, Swat and Bannu were transferred and asked to report establishment department.

Muhammad Zubair Khan BS-20 officer has been posted as Commissioner Peshawar, Yousaf Rahim Commissioner Mardan, Ameer Sultan Tareen Commissioner Hazara, Shaukat Ali Commissioner Kohat, Shahidullah Commissioner Malakand, Perwaiz Commissioner Bannu and Nisar Ahmed BS-19 as Commissioner DI Khan.

Similarly, 21 Deputy Commissioners of BS-19 and 22 officers of BS-18 were also transferred and posted.