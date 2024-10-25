Open Menu

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud For Plantation In Graveyard, Provision Of Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud on Friday issued orders to all the Tehsildars to make plantation in graveyard besides up-grading the place for funeral prayers and making spaces for more graves

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud on Friday issued orders to all the Tehsildars to make plantation in graveyard besides up-grading the place for funeral prayers and making spaces for more graves.

According to a press release, the Commissioner said that as per the instructions of KP CM, the provincial government has decided to construct modern-style model cemeteries and model places for funeral prayers with all the facilities.

In the context the Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud, directed all the Tehsildars of all seven Tehsils of Peshawar to conduct survey in their respective area for the construction of model cemeteries and model funeral places and submit the report within 72 hours.

He said model funeral places should have all the facilities including flooring along with electricity, water and other necessary facilities. He also directed deployment of staff for digging, maintenance and cleaning of graves.

He said plants should be grown in the spaces between the graves, walls with installation of and entrance and exit gates should be constructed around the graveyards.

