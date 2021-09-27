Commissioner, Peshawar Division visits quarantine centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood Monday visited Quarantine Centre, Duranpur where they expressed anguish over unhygienic conditions.

During visit, Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar also met with quarantined persons and inquired about facilities provided by the government to them.

After the complaints of unhygienic conditions, they expressed anguish and summoned the Incharge of Sanitation to his office and ordered cleaning of the whole building in three shifts to improve cleanliness conditions and replacing of bed sheets on daily basis besides releasing weekly Corona tests report as soon as possible to allow healthy persons to join their families.

Similarly, the administrative officers were also directed for performing duties in three shifts, so in case of need ensure timely provision of the required facilities.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner for directly monitoring of all affairs of the Quarantine Centre and remaining in contact with the quarantined persons.

He also directed all those concerned for provision of quality food, health facilities and other facilities to perform their duties in good manner. Otherwise, in case of any negligence warned them of stern action.