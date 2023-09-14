Open Menu

Commissioner Peshawar For Intensifying Efforts Against Electricity Theft

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair has issued instructions to the officials concerned to accelerate the mega crackdown against electricity thieves and the recovery of outstanding electricity bills. These include sending electricity thieves to jail and imposing heavy fines on them.

The district administration and police have been directed to cooperate fully with raiding teams and take stern actions against electricity thieves and the kunda mafia.

The Commissioner was chairing a meeting here Thursday to assess the progress of the mega crackdown initiated on September 7th against electricity thieves, load shedding and the kunda mafia.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive of PESCO (Peshawar Electric Supply Company), representatives from TESCO (Tribal Electric Supply Company), and other officials. Deputy Commissioners from all districts of Peshawar division, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and Mohmand District.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were provided regarding the objectives achieved so far in the mega-targeted operation against electricity thieves and the kunda mafia.

The Commissioner said that no leniency should be shown towards electricity thieves and the kunda mafia during the operation. They should be sent to jail besides imposing fines on them. It was also urged to ensure that FIRs should also be filed during the operation.

The Commissioner further instructed to intensify the operation against the kunda mafia and take strict actions. Additionally, field staff facilitating the kunda mafia and electricity thieves should be dismissed from their jobs.

He ordered to expedite the process of revenue collection and instructed to request daily reports on the progress of duties in this regard.

